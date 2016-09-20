Crime

September 20, 2016 7:14 PM

Man found dead in car in Ivanhoe

By Ashleigh Panoo

A man was found dead in a car on Road 160 and Avenue 320 in Ivanhoe Tuesday morning, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responding to a call located the car on the shoulder of the road with Jose Padilla, 26, sitting in the driver’s seat. Padilla was unresponsive, the Sheriff’s Department said.

An autopsy will be performed and detectives are still investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective VanCuren or Sgt. Parker at 559-733-6218, anonymously through text or voicemail at 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.

