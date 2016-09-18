Madera police stop man on a pink child’s bike – now they’re looking for the owner

Madera police are searching for the owner of a pink bike with training wheels after they found an intoxicated man riding it Saturday night in Madera.
While on patrol near 4th and G Streets, two officers noticed Mariano Miranda riding the bike with no tail light and on the wrong side of the road, the Madera Police Department said.
Police said Miranda was intoxicated and said he didn’t know how he got the bike or who it belonged to. He was booked into jail on suspicion of public intoxication.
Anyone with information about the owner of the bike can call 559-675-4220.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
