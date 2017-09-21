The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens celebrates National Grandparents Day

On Sunday, Sept. 10, 151 handmade cards were presented to residents at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens in honor of National Grandparents Day.
Held on the first Sunday following Labor Day, National Grandparents Day is designated to honor grandparents. It was founded by Marian McQuade in Oak Hill, West Virginia. McQuade and her husband, Joseph, had 15 children, 43 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Along with a slew of supporters, she advocated for the cause throughout the 1970s. On Aug. 3, 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation to honor National Grandparents Day in the United States.
The first official observance was held on Sept. 9, 1979.
Today, National Grandparents Day is celebrated in a number of countries including Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.
The official flower is the forget-me-not; the official song is “A Song for Grandma and Grandpa” by Johnny Prill.
In northeast Fresno, Melissa Sanders wanted to celebrate the secular holiday by hosting a multigenerational experience at TSJG.
The lifestyle enrichment manager recruited her children, 13-year-old Kent and 10-year-old Tanner, to write poems and draw pictures on construction paper with colorful pens.
Miranda Deis — the No. 1 Girl Scout Cookies seller from Girl Scouts of Central California South — and students from Robinson Elementary School also joined the efforts.
For residents, Sanders says, “Every interaction with children is a blessing. The energy and laughter they bring with them is contagious.”
Recently, TSJG hosted a back-to-school drive for Robinson Elementary School. Residents collected and donated more than 2,000 items for students without supplies.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, volunteers from Aetna Insurance spent one-on-one time with residents in the Health Care Center. The following day, two siblings and volunteers — 24-year-old Tiffany and 16-year-old Jordan Issak — presented the bundle of cards to residents during lunchtime.
Recognizing National Grandparents Day isn’t the only way that TSJG gets involved in the community.
Watch the Senior Dog Squad — a group of residents who are dedicated to the philosophy of successful aging — perform a routine during the Fresno State football game on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs will play against the University of Nevada, Reno starting at 7 p.m.
With Veterans Day on the horizon, Sanders adds that TSJG is collecting cards and letters for veterans who live at the senior community.
To make a contribution for Veterans Day, please email Sanders at melissa.sanders@humangood.org for details.
