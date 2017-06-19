Shannon Jo Carson and Debbie Buffington dole out samples at last year’s Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee.
Shannon Jo Carson and Debbie Buffington dole out samples at last year’s Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee. Wayne Hutchison/Clovis Independent File
Shannon Jo Carson and Debbie Buffington dole out samples at last year’s Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee. Wayne Hutchison/Clovis Independent File

June 19, 2017 3:28 PM

Sample juicy produce this Saturday at 10 annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee

Dozens of specialty varieties of peaches, nectarines, plums, pluots, apricots and apriums from 11 local farmers will be sliced and ready for sampling at the 10th annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee this Saturday.

Attendees can speak directly with the farmers who grow the stone fruit, and purchase the produce farmers market-style from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at MOA Oasis Gardens, 2790 Indianola Ave., Clovis.

Creative artisan treats like pies, paletas, lemonade, cultured drinks, beer, pastries, jams, tamales, wood fired pizza and tacos are a highlight of the jubilee. Local restaurants like La Boulangerie, Casa de Tamales, Mattie’s Wood Fired Pizza, Taste Kitchen and Zone 9 Brewing showcase stone fruit with their unique creations.

There will also be a kids craft corner, pony rides, a Japanese tea ceremony, a canning demonstration, farm tours, live music and informative presentations on stone fruits by Bill Fujimoto and Dr. Renee Kinman.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

