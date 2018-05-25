Ivanka Trump is heading to Fresno

Ivanka Trump will come to Fresno in June on a fundraising trip with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, it was reported Friday on the website Politico.
The stop will be June 18. She will also stop in Los Angeles. The fundraiser tour is called "Protect the House," a fundraising effort that McCarthy shares with Vice President Mike Pence.
Ivanka was last in Fresno in 2007, when she came to the city to represent her father in negotiations with the city when the president-to-be planned to open a $30 million golf course project at Running Horse.
She was accompanied by Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, who is now at center state in Special Counsel Mueller's investigation into Russian tampering during the 2016 presidential election.
Trump ended up pulling his offer off the table.
Comments