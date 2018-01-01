Azeema Prakash, with husband, Brian Prakash, holds their 7 pound 4 ounce, 20-inch baby boy, Brayden Alam Prakash, born at Saint Agnes Medical Center at 1:28 a.m. Monday, making him Fresno’s first baby of the New Year.
Azeema Prakash, with husband, Brian Prakash, holds their 7 pound 4 ounce, 20-inch baby boy, Brayden Alam Prakash, born at Saint Agnes Medical Center at 1:28 a.m. Monday, making him Fresno’s first baby of the New Year. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
Azeema Prakash, with husband, Brian Prakash, holds their 7 pound 4 ounce, 20-inch baby boy, Brayden Alam Prakash, born at Saint Agnes Medical Center at 1:28 a.m. Monday, making him Fresno’s first baby of the New Year. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Local

Parents of Fresno’s first baby of the new year want him to ‘follow his dreams’

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

January 01, 2018 02:54 PM

Fresno’s first baby of the new year was actually about a week late in meeting his parents.

Brayden Alam Prakash was born at 1:28 a.m at Saint Agnes Medical Center, weighing in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

He had been expected to be born on Christmas Eve. “This is just fate that he was supposed to be the New Year’s baby,” said Brayden’s mother, Azeema Prakash, 33.

Brayden’s arrival early on New Year’s Day left his parents shocked and surprised. Azeema said the nurses thought the new year’s first baby would be born just after midnight, so when they found out Brayden was the first baby at 1:28 a.m., the parents knew it was meant to be.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Prakash family arrived at the hospital around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and Azeema endured a 15 hours of labor before she delivered the family’s first son. “He was just a little difficult patient,” Azeema said laughing.

Father Brian Prakash, 32, held their baby as he expressed his hopes for Brayden’s future. “We just want him to follow his dreams,” he said smiling. “He’s going to go to college and he’s going to be what he wants to be.”

Azeema added: “We’re hoping he gets his (father’s) memory and my temperament.” But ultimately, they both agreed they want their son to be a happy, healthy boy who follows his dreams.

The couple already are parents to a 3-year-old daughter who was with her grandmother when her brother was being born. “She’s excited. I think she’s excited about having a baby brother,” Azeema said.

Gift baskets, flowers and a diaper cake that the nurses had made lined the window sill in the Prakashes’ hospital room. “Everyone has just been so kind and so sweet,” Azeema said as she looked at the gifts, which the hospital traditionally gives to the family of the new year’s first newborn.

“It’s a great start,” Brian said of ringing in the new year with a brand new baby boy. “Our family is growing.”

In Visalia, Kaweah Delta Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year, Elias John Blacksill. He was born at 6:02 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches in length. His parents are Carissa and Greg Blacksill.

Kaiser Permanente in Fresno welcomed its first baby of the new year at 1:36 a.m.

At 1:42 a.m., Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno welcomed its first baby of the new year. Two minutes later, Sierra View District Hospital in Porterville welcomed its first baby of the new year at 1:44 a.m.

Clovis Community Medical Center welcomed its first baby at 1:54 a.m. and Madera Community Hospital welcomed its first baby at 4:09 a.m.

Only Saint Agnes and Kaweah provided names and information about those hospitals’ first newborns.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down 0:46

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

Pause
Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice 6:38

Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Here's a look at the Fancher Creek development from above 1:03

Here's a look at the Fancher Creek development from above

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

Building a Hmong nation at the heart of TV pitch for money 1:42

Building a Hmong nation at the heart of TV pitch for money

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

  • Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

    Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about his department investigating New Year's Eve shootings.

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

View More Video