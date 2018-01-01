Parents of Fresno’s first baby of the new year want him to ‘follow his dreams’

0:46 Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down Pause

6:38 Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice

1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

1:11 Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

1:03 Here's a look at the Fancher Creek development from above

0:52 Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

1:42 Building a Hmong nation at the heart of TV pitch for money

0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back