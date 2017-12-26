Did you take home the flu as a leftover from Christmas dinner?

More Videos 0:16 Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera Pause 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 1:20 Fresno firefighters battle fire at historic home 0:30 The need for donated blankets never ends for Fresno's Poverello House 0:55 Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show 2:05 Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 1:01 Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to prevent spreading the flu This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made for college students shows actions everyone can take to help protect against contracting the flu or giving it to others. This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made for college students shows actions everyone can take to help protect against contracting the flu or giving it to others. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made for college students shows actions everyone can take to help protect against contracting the flu or giving it to others. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)