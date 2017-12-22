Hmong New Year begins next week. Here’s what you need to know for both Fresno events

More Videos

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Pause
Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 1:03

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis

Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan 2:05

Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan

Watch the set up for the 2016 Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival 0:53

Watch the set up for the 2016 Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival

Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 2:14

Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile'

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Save Mart service clerk entertains shoppers with his violin during the holidays 1:25

Save Mart service clerk entertains shoppers with his violin during the holidays

  • Watch the set up for the 2016 Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival

    Vendors from as far away as Minnesota and Wisconsin braced for the tens of thousands attending the annual Hmong International New Year at the Fresno Fairground last December.

Vendors from as far away as Minnesota and Wisconsin braced for the tens of thousands attending the annual Hmong International New Year at the Fresno Fairground last December. John Walker The Fresno Bee
Vendors from as far away as Minnesota and Wisconsin braced for the tens of thousands attending the annual Hmong International New Year at the Fresno Fairground last December. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

Hmong New Year begins next week. Here’s what you need to know for both Fresno events

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 10:37 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:41 AM

Hmong New Year celebrations begin next week, and this year thousands of attendees from across the country can attend events at two different Fresno locations.

This year, a new group will run the events that have annually been held at the Fresno Fairgrounds and the group that formerly was in charge there will hold an additional festival at Granite Park.

Events will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 at both locations.

The event at Granite Park will feature a cultural dance competition, the Miss Hmong beauty pageant, a sports tournament and singing competition. More elected officials than ever will be in attendance, said Gerry Vang, vice president of the Hmong International New Year. The group is expecting state treasurer and governor candidate John Chiang to attend, Vang said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Opening ceremonies at Granite Park, 4000 Cedar Ave., will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The entrance fee is $4, and children age 6 and under are free, along with senior citizens, military, people using wheelchairs and Fresno County employees. For more information, visit www.hinyf.com.

At the fairgrounds, the Hmong Cultural New Year Celebration will kick off with its opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Organizers have created a program of entertainment and performances, including the popular group from Thailand, Hands Band, and singer from China, Laj Tsawb, according to Dr. Vicki Xiong-Lor, a board member for the group.

The event also will have a new kids zone that includes bounce houses and face painting near the playground area.

Festivities will run to midnight, ending with an appreciation dinner at 6 p.m.

General admission is $5, children under age 5 are free along with senior citizens and military.

For more information, visit www.hmongcultural.org.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Pause
Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 1:03

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis

Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan 2:05

Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan

Watch the set up for the 2016 Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival 0:53

Watch the set up for the 2016 Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival

Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 2:14

Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile'

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Save Mart service clerk entertains shoppers with his violin during the holidays 1:25

Save Mart service clerk entertains shoppers with his violin during the holidays

  • Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

    Richard Burrell started the program after seeing children living in substandard housing and around bad influences. On Tuesday, a special Christmas celebration was held for the kids at Tree Of Life in Fresno.

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

View More Video