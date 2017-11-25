11-year-old killed when truck hits propane tank, goes airborne and crashes into home

An 11-year-old boy was killed Saturday morning after a pickup crashed into a home in Madera, also killing the pickup driver and injuring a 9-year-old boy in the home, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Rafael Rivera.
According to a witness, the 36-year-old driver of an older model GMC pickup was having a “medical emergency,” Rivera said, and veered off Road 37 near Cloverleaf Avenue just after 9 a.m.
The pickup hit a mailbox on the east shoulder of the highway at 40 mph, then accelerated and hit a propane tank. The truck then went airborne and crashed into the garage of a home that had been converted into a bedroom where the two boys were, Rivera said.
The 9-year-old suffered moderate to major injuries to his legs, Rivera said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
