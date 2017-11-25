90-year-old dies in three-car crash

A 90-year-old Squaw Valley man died Wednesday after a three-car crash north of Visalia, the California Highway Patrol said.
The man was in the passenger seat of a 1997 Honda Civic driven by Sandra Sartuche, 55, also of Squaw Valley, when the car veered into oncoming traffic on southbound Highway 63 near Avenue 336. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m.
Norma Hakanson, 65, of Visalia, driving northbound, tried to avoid the crash but the right side of the Civic hit her Hyundai Santa Fe, causing it to roll over. It came to a stop on its tires just north of the impact and the Civic continued south and hit a Kia head-on. The Kia was driven by Tamara Pinon, 53, of Visalia.
The man suffered a fatal head injury. His identification is pending notification of family. Sartuche suffered lacerations to her head and a broken right leg, the CHP said.
Hakanson was uninjured, and Pinon complained of pain to her body.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.
