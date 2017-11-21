New retirement community is like staying at a resort with four levels of care

More Videos 1:34 She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free Pause 1:59 The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 1:05 How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving 0:45 It's spawning season for these land-locked Kokanee salmon 1:39 What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains 1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open Dennis Bacopulos, The Vineyards developer, talks about highlights of the community, which features 12 resort-style independent living villas with two-car garages, 60 spacious independent living apartments, and 50 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments. Dennis Bacopulos, The Vineyards developer, talks about highlights of the community, which features 12 resort-style independent living villas with two-car garages, 60 spacious independent living apartments, and 50 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Dennis Bacopulos, The Vineyards developer, talks about highlights of the community, which features 12 resort-style independent living villas with two-car garages, 60 spacious independent living apartments, and 50 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments. John Walker The Fresno Bee