Madera County District Attorney David Linn is accused of abusive conduct toward his staff by the Madera County Board of Supervisors.
Local

District attorney accused of abusive conduct but he denies it, says ‘it’s political’

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

November 21, 2017 10:55 AM

The Madera County Board of Supervisors is accusing District Attorney David Linn of “abusive conduct” and has scheduled a meeting Monday to consider publicly censuring him.

But Linn denies the allegation and said he’s being targeted by the supervisors because two of them are under investigation by his office for potential wrongdoing.

The Board of Supervisors issued a statement Tuesday that said it has “recently been made aware of allegations of serious workplace misconduct” by Linn including “allegations of racist comments; sexist, lewd and offensive comments; and generally abusive threatening and profane comments.”

But Linn said that since he became district attorney in early 2015, turnover at the office is at a record low.

“It’s very political,” he said of the accusations. The board is controlled by developers who are unhappy that Supervisors Brett Frazier and David Rogers are under investigation by his office.

He said he’s seeking re-election next year in the June 5 primary.

He said the board chose Monday to hold its meeting because the members knew he’d be in Pennsylvania during the Thanksgiving break. He said he’s trying to change his schedule so he can attend at the meeting.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

