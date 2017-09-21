New law will shut down many of Fresno’s can, bottle recycling centers

A Fresno law that will take effect this fall will effectively put 16 of Fresno’s 22 California Redemption Value recycling centers out of business within six months to a year. The centers are where people can get back the nickel that grocers charge for every can or bottle of soft drink, beer or other beverages that carries a California Redemption Value stamp. The law will put the onus on grocery stores that sell more than $2 million worth of merchandise yearly to accept recycled cans and bottles inside their businesses or face a $100 per day fine as mandated by the state’s recycling laws. Jae C. Hong Associated Press file