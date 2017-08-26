More Videos

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage

Old fallout shelters have been getting renewed interest lately due to North Korea's missile tests. But can those shelters be used?

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education

Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

Week 1 prep football action and fan shots | Central 44, Bullard 0

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

FUSD interim superintendent does double duty at a football game

  People gather for rally against white supremacy in Tower District

Organizers said Saturday morning, Aug. 26 that they expect about 2,000 people to descend on Fresno’s Tower District for a rally against white supremacy. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

Rally against white supremacy gathering steam in Fresno’s Tower District

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

August 26, 2017 10:32 AM

Organizers said Saturday morning that they expect about 2,000 people to descend on Fresno’s Tower District for a rally against white supremacy.

Around the scheduled 10 a.m. start, several dozen people including notable figures like Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith had convened at the corner of Wishon and Olive avenues. Fresno police officers were also staged in the area. Barricades were placed along the corner where people were joining together.

Organizer Simone Cranston, 28, said the rally was planned after the Charlottesville protests. She said she wanted to organize an anti-hate rally in Fresno since other similar events were happening nationwide.

The event was expected to last until noon.

This story will be updated.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

