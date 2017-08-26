Rally against white supremacy gathering steam in Fresno’s Tower District

Organizers said Saturday morning that they expect about 2,000 people to descend on Fresno’s Tower District for a rally against white supremacy.
Around the scheduled 10 a.m. start, several dozen people including notable figures like Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith had convened at the corner of Wishon and Olive avenues. Fresno police officers were also staged in the area. Barricades were placed along the corner where people were joining together.
Organizer Simone Cranston, 28, said the rally was planned after the Charlottesville protests. She said she wanted to organize an anti-hate rally in Fresno since other similar events were happening nationwide.
The event was expected to last until noon.
This story will be updated.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments