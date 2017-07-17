Fresno County portion of the Kings River reopens for recreation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Scott Patterson of 'Gilmore Girls' fame shows his musical side at a Fresno coffee shop Pause 1:43 The Kings River is finally safe enough to reopen 0:39 Watch two people try to use a stolen credit card at a Fresno Target 2:05 Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno 2:19 “Papa” Mike McGarvin honored during memorial at the Poverello House 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:08 Sheriff: Suspected abduction attempt does not warrant arrest 2:09 She didn't realize she was pregnant at 17: 'I didn't know what pregnancy felt like' 3:26 Police caught this escaped murder suspect with handcuffs still on his hands 0:26 Fresno police to pursue domestic violence perpetrators Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Sheriff Margaret Mims ordered the Kings River closed for safety reasons in May. The large amount of melting snow in the Sierra caused fast-moving water flowing into and out of Pine Flat Dam. Now the flow has slowed enough for Mims to declare that the river is less dangerous. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

