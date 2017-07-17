Fresno County portion of the Kings River reopens for recreation

The Kings River in Fresno County has reopened, Fresno County officials announced Monday, from Pine Flat Dam to the boundaries with Tulare and Kings counties.
In May, Sheriff Margaret Mims ordered the river closed for safety reasons. The large amount of melting snow in the Sierra caused fast-moving water flowing into and out of Pine Flat Dam.
In late May, the dam was taking in water at a rate of 16,300 cubic feet per second and the dam was releasing about 8,400 cubic feet per second into the Kings River channel. A cubic foot of water contains about seven gallons.
Now the flow has slowed enough for Mims to declare that the river is less dangerous.
The Sheriff’s Boating Enforcement Unit surveyed the Kings River between Reedley Beach and the Annadale Bridge over the weekend and dangerous conditions still exist for boaters, floaters and swimmers, such as downed trees. The area of Highway 180 and Goodfellow Bridge also presents dangers.
Deputies issued two citations to boaters during the closure period. There were no reports of deaths.
Wearing a life jacket is recommended to those using the river, officials say.
The Tulare County portion of the Kings River was opened Friday.
