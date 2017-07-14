A first at the California State Fair, an exhibit on farmworkers

The California State Fair has long recognized the state as an agricultural powerhouse. Now, for the first time in its 164-year history, it is devoting an exhibit to the people who keep it running: farmworkers.
The state fair, which started Friday and runs through July 30, is hosting a special exhibition in the California Building focusing on the groups and people who “helped cultivate the food that feeds our state, country and world, sustaining what is today a $47 billion agriculture industry,” according to the state fair’s website.
The exhibit will spotlight the contributions of the United Farm Workers union, the advances in worker protections and historic leaders, including Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Larry Itliong.
Among the materials on display will be photographs showing the farmworker life, items of clothing worn by Chavez, and tools including the short-handled hoe that was outlawed by the state in 1975 because it contributed to worker injuries. There will also be a video about farmworkers that will run throughout the exhibit.
On Sunday, a special ceremony will take place in the California Building that includes UFW President Arturo Rodriguez, Cesar Chavez Foundation President Paul Chavez and several workers from the Central Coast.
The state fair is held at 16000 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento. For more details, visit www.castatefair.org.
