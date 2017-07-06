Coarsegold homeowner association settles retaliation lawsuit. Here’s what they must pay.

A homeowners’ association must pay $177,750 to settle a retaliation lawsuit, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing announced Thursday.
Yosemite Lakes Owners’ Association of Coarsegold was accused of retaliating against a former employee, Amanda Childress, firing her for assisting the agency with an investigation.
Childress, who was a manager at the association, allegedly told her employer she was being subpoenaed to testify in another case. Association management, according to the complaint,, instructed Childress to testify in its favor but she promised only to tell the truth.
The next day, according to the agency, the association fired Childress. A suit was filed in Madera County Superior Court. Yosemite Lakes denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
As part of the settlement, the association must revise its policies, provide training to staff, and report any complaints of discrimination it receives for the next five years.
