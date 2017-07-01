Jillian Smith is Miss Yosemite Valley at the 2017 Miss California pageant, which held its finals July 1 at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre.
July 01, 2017 7:31 PM

Miss California crowns its champ, and the winner is …

By Ashleigh Panoo

Miss Yosemite Valley Jillian Smith has won the Miss California crown during Saturday night’s competition at Saroyan Theatre.

She will go on to compete in the Miss America competition Sept. 10. in Atlantic City.

Smith, 22, is a 2013 graduate of Nevada Union High in Grass Valley and a Cal Poly student. Her talent is a piano performance,“White Water Chopsticks.”

Among interesting facts in her official Miss California biography, she:

▪ created a program, “Arts in the Afternoon,” to expose children to the arts

▪ can play piano, harp, and guitar

▪ is one of seven granddaughters (no grandsons), all of whom have competed in MAO

This story will be updated.

