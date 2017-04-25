‘I’ve never been this celebrated in my whole life,’ 80-year-old veteran says

0:28 Mayor Lee Brand talks about extended service for busy FAX bus routes Pause

2:07 Hundreds gather at Armenian Genocide Monument for remembrance ceremony

2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C.

0:37 Memorial of candles and flowers grows after Fresno triple homicide

1:44 Mosquito season has started in the central San Joaquin Valley

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

1:15 Central Valley Honor Flight

1:07 Motel 6 shooting victim Carl Williams remembered

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship