Cal Fire: Three fires ignite along Highway 41 near Fresno

Fresno County firefighters responded Saturday to three separate fires that ignited along Highway 41 south of Fresno.
Fire Capt. David Martin said each fire was about a mile apart from each other between Floral and Mountain View avenues. He said one fire covered about 200 feet of roadside vegetation along the highway. There was no immediate information about how big the other two fires were, but all three fires were reported to be fairly small, he said.
The fires were reported just before 11 a.m., and it wasn’t clear what started them. Martin said there were no reported injuries and that a fire truck had responded to each fire.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
