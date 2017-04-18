Need employment? Coalinga State Hospital to hold job fair

Coalinga State Hospital will hold a career fair, where participants can apply for clinical and nonclinical positions, Friday and Saturday.
On both days, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 24511 W. Jayne Ave. Information on job application processes and benefits will be available every hour at the “How to get a State Job” workshops.
The job fair on Friday will focus on nonclinical jobs. These positions include administrative staff, custodians, food service technicians, grounds keepers, hospital police officers, engineers, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, plant operations and more.
Saturday’s job fair will be a day to apply for clinical jobs, like dieticians, nurses, psychiatric technicians, physical therapists, physicians, psychiatrists, rehabilitation therapists and social workers.
For more information visit the California Department of State Hospital’s website.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño
