What does a $2.2 million permit for Lemoore’s Surf Ranch mean for site?

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:09 Stayin' alive: Clovis preschool students learn CPR

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

1:19 New life for old Manchester mall

1:26 Video shows harrowing scene of shooting suspect capture in Fresno

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’