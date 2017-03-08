Two riots break out in Corcoran prison; 6 injured, 2 hospitalized

A fight between two inmates Tuesday sparked two separate violent riots at the California State Prison in Corcoran, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.
The fight between the two inmates happened inside a housing unit about 7:19 a.m. during the morning meal. The custody staff ordered the inmates to stop fighting and used less-than lethal direct impact rounds to stop the fight.
While staff members were escorting the two inmates away, 40 to 50 inmates created a riot inside the housing unit. Custody staff used chemical agents and additional direct impact rounds to stop the riot.
Around the same time, another riot occurred on the east side of the recreation yard. About 60 to 70 inmates were involved, and about 100 officers responded.
The department said it was necessary to use chemical agents and less-than-lethal force to stop the riot. Around 110 members of custody staff responded to the incidents and no staff members were injured.
Four inmates were treated by COR medical staff and two inmates who suffered head trauma were transported to an area hospital.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
