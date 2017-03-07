It’s Kids Day! Buy a paper to raise money for Valley Children’s Hospital

It’s Kids Day. And it’s hard to believe the annual fundraiser for Valley Children’s Hospital has hit the big three-oh.
Since 1987, volunteers have fanned out across the Valley, selling special editions of The Bee. At $1 a paper (some people donate more), The Bee and television partner ABC30 have raised nearly $8 million for the hospital.
Those volunteers are out there this morning (they’re almost impossible to not see). Take a moment and buy a paper. Wonderful stories about the people, programs and patients of Valley Children’s can be found within.
Comments