Local

March 7, 2017 4:52 AM

It’s Kids Day! Buy a paper to raise money for Valley Children’s Hospital

The Fresno Bee

It’s Kids Day. And it’s hard to believe the annual fundraiser for Valley Children’s Hospital has hit the big three-oh.

Since 1987, volunteers have fanned out across the Valley, selling special editions of The Bee. At $1 a paper (some people donate more), The Bee and television partner ABC30 have raised nearly $8 million for the hospital.

Those volunteers are out there this morning (they’re almost impossible to not see). Take a moment and buy a paper. Wonderful stories about the people, programs and patients of Valley Children’s can be found within.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos