Here’s where you can see spring blossoms in Fresno County

This weekend is a great time to see the Fresno County Blossom Trail in full bloom.
From mid-February to mid-March, the many groves of fruit and almond trees throughout the county turn stunning shades of white and pink.
Three upcoming events can help you get into the blossom season spirit. For active types, the 28th Annual Kings River Blossom Bike Ride is Saturday and offers 20-, 40-, and 60-mile routes through the best of the blossom trail. An annual 10k run in Sanger on the first Saturday in March also takes runners through the flowering fruit orchards.
Not all the events will wear you out. The Blossom Days Festival and Car Show runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in Sanger and offers food booths and kids’ activities.
You can also explore the trail on your own through Sanger and Reedley with help from a map from the Fresno County Office of Tourism.
The colors of the blossoms hint at what kinds of fruit they will bear. Apricot, peach and nectarine trees bloom in pink, while almond, apple and citrus blossoms are white. It’s easy to tell the citrus trees apart from the others because of their fragrances.
Comments