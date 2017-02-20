Wind, flood advisories for Central Valley continue through Tuesday

The National Weather Service Monday reemphasized hazardous weather conditions for the Central San Joaquin Valley, including a flood watch through Tuesday morning and a wind advisory through Tuesday evening.
A series of Pacific storms that saturated soils is of particular concern, because of the possibility of excessive runoff as the next front bears down on the region. Cooler temperatures could mitigate those concerns, however as the snow level is expected to drop to 7,000 feet by Monday afternoon. The wind advisory, which remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday, warns that stiff breezes as high as 45 mph are a possibility.
Fresnn received .13 inches of rain overnight. Other recordings for the region include Merced, .19 inches; Madera, also .19; Hanford, .21; and Visalia, .16.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
