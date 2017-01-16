Thousands march in Fresno's annual Martin Luther King Day event

Leaders call for unity and action in working toward the civil rights leader's dream of peace and understanding for all.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Local

Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

The storm that flooded the Merced River left behind a mess of debris in Yosemite Valley Monday, but caused no major impacts, said Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards. She updates valley conditions after the Merced River overflowed its banks overnight Sunday.

Editor's Choice Videos