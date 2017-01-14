Two rescued after car goes down embankment near Pine Flat Lake

Two people were recovering from moderate injuries after their vehicle flipped over and went down an embankment Saturday near the Trimmer Springs Marina, Cal Fire reported.
Spokesman Jeremiah Wittwer said the two patients had been brought up to the road and would be transported to a hospital by ground units.
Wittwer said a rescue boat was on standby as rescuers tried recovering the vehicle, which did not go into the lake. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m.
Wittwer said it’s not yet known why the vehicle went down the embankment. The California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle was at least 10 feet above the water, and Cal Fire said the vehicle was about 200 to 300 feet over the embankment.
A tow truck was being called in to haul off the vehicle. There were no details released about the crash victims or cause.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
