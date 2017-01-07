Valley prepares for flooding, Oakhurst for possible Yosemite evacuees

The central San Joaquin Valley got a short break from the rain mid-morning Saturday while girding for the strongest storm to hit the area in five years, meteorologists said.
Significant #AtmosphericRiver event impacting much of California this weekend, with flooding possible in central CA #CAstorm #CAflood pic.twitter.com/pnEBjQxU9O— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 7, 2017
While roads in Yosemite closed Friday, the park is still open, and visitors and residents are on alert for the foot of rain that is expected to drench the area between Saturday and Monday.
In the past 24 hours, Fresno picked up 0.28 inches of rain, with Madera right behind and Visalia seeing 0.13 inches. Heavy rain is predicted to begin again in the afternoon hours, with 2 to 2.5 inches expected in Fresno.
Danny Torres, who lives in a rural area in Fresno County, came to a Fresno County public works yard in northeast Fresno to fill sandbags for his chicken coop. It was just one of the sandbag trips Torres has made since Friday to protect his backyard and chicken coop. “It’s an emergency,” he said as he carried the bags to his van. Torres said he didn’t realize the coop had already flooded, and he’s worried it will get worse as the day wears on.
A flash flood watch is in effect for foothill areas, which are expected to see 4 to 7 inches of rain. Residents living near streams, rivers or wildfire burns scars should be aware of rising water, debris and road flooding through Saturday evening, said the weather service. Sandbags are available in Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties for residents worried about flooding.
Snow levels will reach 9,000 feet by late afternoon, said the weather service, and Yosemite is preparing for possible flooding. Red Cross officials are preparing in Oakhurst for an possible evacuation of Yosemite, said Bob Hunting, a member of the Community Center of Oakhurst board of directors. Hunting said the Red Cross dropped off emergency supplies Friday night, including cots and blankets, in case of an evacuation from Yosemite. If an evacuation occurs, said Hunting, breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served by the Kiwanis and Rotary Club. A local Starbucks in Oakhurst is prepared to provide coffee for evacuees.
The wet weather isn’t expected to let up anytime soon, said Christine Riley at the weather service office in Hanford. The Valley can expect to have unsettled weather throughout the week with only short breaks in between.
This story will be updated.
Staff writer Andrea Castillo contributed to the story. Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Sandbag distribution sites (bring your own shovel)
Fresno County
Biola, Area 4 Road Yard, 12855 W. G St.
Fresno-Clovis, Area 7 Road Yard, 9400 N. Matus Ave., Fresno
Sanger, Area 8 Road Yard, 9525 E. Olive Ave.
Tranquillity, Area 2 Road Yard, Denver and Lincoln avenues
Clovis public works yard, 155 N. Sunnyside Ave.
Coalinga Fire Department, 300 W. Elm Ave.
Kings County
Kings County public works yard, South 11th Avenue, Hanford
Hanford city public works yard, 900 S. 10th Ave., Hanford
Lemoore, lot at F and Fox streets (across from Leprino Foods East)
Madera County
Sandbags and sand can be obtained at the following sites.
Madera County Fire Station No. 3, 25950 Avenue 18 1/2 , Madera
Madera County Fire Station No. 8, 47050 Road 417 (and Quartz Mountain Road), Coarsegold
CAL FIRE Rancheria Fire Station, 53488 Road 200, O’Neals
Madera County Fire Station No. 12, 48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst
Madera County Fire Station No. 19, 35141 Bonadelle Ave., Madera
Madera Power LLC, 11427 Firebaugh Blvd., Madera
For sand only:
Madera County Central Garage, 14335 Road 28, Madera
Ponding basin, Avenue 24 and Road 19, Madera
Rotary Park, 930 N. Gateway Drive, Madera
Vacant lot, southeast corner, Clinton and Tozer streets, Madera
Vacant lot, E and 14th streets, across from railroad tracks, Madera
Chowchilla Public Works Yard, 360 N. First St., Chowchilla
Bass Lake Sewer Plant (behind court building), Road 274, Bass Lake
Sewer Treatment Plant, Victoria Lane, Oakhurst
For sandbags only:
Madera City Fire Station No. 6, 317 N. Lake St., Madera
Madera City Fire Station No. 7, 200 S. Schnoor Ave., Madera
Madera Public Works Yard, 1030 S. Gateway Drive, Madera
Chowchilla City Hall, 130 S. Second St., Chowchilla
Chowchilla Police Department, 122 Trinity Ave., Chowchilla
Tulare County
Fire stations in Alpaugh, Pixley, Earlimart, West Olive Avenue and Doyle Colony in Porterville, Lindsay, Lemon Cove, Three Rivers, Cutler/Orosi
Visalia City Public Works Yard, 335 N. Cain St.
Comments