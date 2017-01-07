Local

January 7, 2017 12:07 PM

Valley prepares for flooding, Oakhurst for possible Yosemite evacuees

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

The central San Joaquin Valley got a short break from the rain mid-morning Saturday while girding for the strongest storm to hit the area in five years, meteorologists said.

While roads in Yosemite closed Friday, the park is still open, and visitors and residents are on alert for the foot of rain that is expected to drench the area between Saturday and Monday.

In the past 24 hours, Fresno picked up 0.28 inches of rain, with Madera right behind and Visalia seeing 0.13 inches. Heavy rain is predicted to begin again in the afternoon hours, with 2 to 2.5 inches expected in Fresno.

Danny Torres, who lives in a rural area in Fresno County, came to a Fresno County public works yard in northeast Fresno to fill sandbags for his chicken coop. It was just one of the sandbag trips Torres has made since Friday to protect his backyard and chicken coop. “It’s an emergency,” he said as he carried the bags to his van. Torres said he didn’t realize the coop had already flooded, and he’s worried it will get worse as the day wears on.

A flash flood watch is in effect for foothill areas, which are expected to see 4 to 7 inches of rain. Residents living near streams, rivers or wildfire burns scars should be aware of rising water, debris and road flooding through Saturday evening, said the weather service. Sandbags are available in Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties for residents worried about flooding.

Snow levels will reach 9,000 feet by late afternoon, said the weather service, and Yosemite is preparing for possible flooding. Red Cross officials are preparing in Oakhurst for an possible evacuation of Yosemite, said Bob Hunting, a member of the Community Center of Oakhurst board of directors. Hunting said the Red Cross dropped off emergency supplies Friday night, including cots and blankets, in case of an evacuation from Yosemite. If an evacuation occurs, said Hunting, breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served by the Kiwanis and Rotary Club. A local Starbucks in Oakhurst is prepared to provide coffee for evacuees.

The wet weather isn’t expected to let up anytime soon, said Christine Riley at the weather service office in Hanford. The Valley can expect to have unsettled weather throughout the week with only short breaks in between.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Andrea Castillo contributed to the story. Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

Sandbag distribution sites (bring your own shovel)

Fresno County

Biola, Area 4 Road Yard, 12855 W. G St.

Fresno-Clovis, Area 7 Road Yard, 9400 N. Matus Ave., Fresno

Sanger, Area 8 Road Yard, 9525 E. Olive Ave.

Tranquillity, Area 2 Road Yard, Denver and Lincoln avenues

Clovis public works yard, 155 N. Sunnyside Ave.

Coalinga Fire Department, 300 W. Elm Ave.

Kings County

Kings County public works yard, South 11th Avenue, Hanford

Hanford city public works yard, 900 S. 10th Ave., Hanford

Lemoore, lot at F and Fox streets (across from Leprino Foods East)

Madera County

Sandbags and sand can be obtained at the following sites.

Madera County Fire Station No. 3, 25950 Avenue 18 1/2 , Madera

Madera County Fire Station No. 8, 47050 Road 417 (and Quartz Mountain Road), Coarsegold

CAL FIRE Rancheria Fire Station, 53488 Road 200, O’Neals

Madera County Fire Station No. 12, 48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst

Madera County Fire Station No. 19, 35141 Bonadelle Ave., Madera

Madera Power LLC, 11427 Firebaugh Blvd., Madera

For sand only:

Madera County Central Garage, 14335 Road 28, Madera

Ponding basin, Avenue 24 and Road 19, Madera

Rotary Park, 930 N. Gateway Drive, Madera

Vacant lot, southeast corner, Clinton and Tozer streets, Madera

Vacant lot, E and 14th streets, across from railroad tracks, Madera

Chowchilla Public Works Yard, 360 N. First St., Chowchilla

Bass Lake Sewer Plant (behind court building), Road 274, Bass Lake

Sewer Treatment Plant, Victoria Lane, Oakhurst

For sandbags only:

Madera City Fire Station No. 6, 317 N. Lake St., Madera

Madera City Fire Station No. 7, 200 S. Schnoor Ave., Madera

Madera Public Works Yard, 1030 S. Gateway Drive, Madera

Chowchilla City Hall, 130 S. Second St., Chowchilla

Chowchilla Police Department, 122 Trinity Ave., Chowchilla

Tulare County

Fire stations in Alpaugh, Pixley, Earlimart, West Olive Avenue and Doyle Colony in Porterville, Lindsay, Lemon Cove, Three Rivers, Cutler/Orosi

Visalia City Public Works Yard, 335 N. Cain St.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Future uncertain for Hotel California tenants

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos