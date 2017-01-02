Local

January 2, 2017 11:46 AM

Man dies shortly after being handcuffed by Lemoore police

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Lemoore police arrested a man Saturday who eventually died after he was handcuffed, leading to an investigation by the Kings County Multi-Agency Critical Incident Team.

Police said the man in his 30s was handcuffed, but a short time later started vomiting and stopped breathing.

An ambulance arrived to the home on the 1100 block of Pine Court and medical personnel performed CPR. The man was rushed to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford, but was pronounced dead there.

Originally, police had responded to the home around 7:45 p.m. after callers said the man was trying to break windows and was spitting and kicking people trying to hold him down before police arrived.

When they tried to handcuff him, the man also kicked and spit at officers, police said.

The man’s name was not released by police.

