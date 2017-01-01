Fire in two-car garage causes total loss in southeast Fresno

Everything was lost inside a garage that burned Sunday night in southeast Fresno.
Fire battalion chief Thomas Cope said the fire was contained to a detached garage at a home at 429 S. Chestnut Ave.
Two cars that were inside when the fire started just after 7:30 p.m. sat wet and scorched as firefighters inspected the building.
Nobody was inside the garage, nor were the residents of the home around when the fire started, Cope said. The call likely came from a neighbor who feared the fire would spread to their garage.
Cope said firefighters would not enter the garage since there was no sign of injuries inside. The blaze was described as a residential fire, requiring three fire trucks to respond along with two battalion chiefs, an investigator and paramedics as precaution.
It was too early to determine a monetary estimate on the damage. The cause remains under investigation.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments