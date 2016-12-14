Tulare County Sheriff hands out 20 bikes to kids in program

Twenty kids in Tulare County received a new bike from the sheriff’s department on Wednesday for excelling in school.
The kids are members of the Sheriff’s Junior Explorer Youth Development Program, and were rewarded with the bikes that even came with a helmet as they interacted with sheriff deputies.
“It does my heart good to see how much the deputies really care about the youth in our county,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. He also invited everyone to the department’s annual holiday open house.
Every summer, the junior explorers take a camping trip to Pismo Beach and are given a holiday party every year.
The kids in the junior explorers program learn police skills like witness interviews, traffic stops and making arrests.
Junior explorers eventually interested in becoming deputies can apply for Pathways Scholarships to help pay for college and the police academy.
