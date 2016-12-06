Madera County says thanks for Chukchansi grants to local nonprofits

1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be? Pause

1:47 Clovis lights up its Christmas tree with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York