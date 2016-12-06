Madera County says thanks for Chukchansi grants to local nonprofits

About $1.5 million in grants from the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians were approved Tuesday by the Madera County Board of Supervisors.
Overall, 33 grants were issued to benefit Madera County and surrounding area schools, fire and safety services, veterans, environmental groups, playground improvements, veterans groups, senior citizens and historic preservation.
The important work of these organizations helps to make our community a great place to live and do business.
“We can’t think of a better way to kick off the giving season than to support these 33 deserving organizations that do such important work in our community,” said Claudia Gonzales, chairwoman of the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians Tribal Council. “The important work of these organizations helps to make our community a great place to live and do business.”
The tribe will host a banquet for those organizations awarded grants later this month at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino near Coarsegold.
