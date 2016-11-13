Kearney Park Renaissance Faire wraps up weekend

Sir James of Lockwood, The Red Knight, left, jousts against Sir Marcus of Valencia, right, on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. The faire celebrated the period of King Henry VIII and featured a re-enactment of a 16th century border battle, jousting, stage performances, food and fun.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Priscilla Jo, right, is locked into the stocks by Constables of the Shire's Nick Carpenter, left, on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fernando Palacios of San Jose, Calif. portrays a Portuguese mercenary fighting for Scotland on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sir Erinn of the Green Isle portrayed by Erinn Stiles, slices a cabbage thrown into the air at the Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Joanna Pitman, left, as Catherine Parr, future Queen of England, Chris Morgan, center, as King Henry VIII, and Johannes Berndt, far right, as Prince Edward VI seen at the Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sir James of Lockwood, The Red Knight, portrayed by James Zoppe, left, takes a hit from Sir Erinn of the Green Isle, played by Erinn Stiles, right, both from the American Jousting Alliance, on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sir Erinn of the Green Isle, played by Erinn Stiles, takes a victory drink after jousting on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Steve Gravano wears a mask on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Taylor Gonzales, 10, sits with her cousin's pet chicken Bilbo on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sir James of Lockwood, The Red Knight, portrayed by James Zoppe, slices a cabbage head on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Dancers are lit by the late afternoon sun on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Pageantr on display on the second day of the two-day Kearney Park Renaissance Faire Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
