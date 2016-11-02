Remembering victims of violence

Family members and victims of violence left memorials or gathered at Arte Américas Wednesday evening to honor those who have lost their lives to violence.
The ceremony was organized by Fresno Boys and Men of Color and Women Empowered, the youth leadership components of Fresno Building Healthy Communities, to elevate the issue of violence in the Fresno area.
The community was invited to participate by bringing a photo or special item to contribute to an altar in remembrance of someone whose life was lost.
Among those attending was Gloria Cruz, whose son, Farashad “Zach” Jamali, 25, was fatally shot a little over a month ago.
“He was just starting out in life,” Cruz said.
Jamali was fatally shot Sept. 28 as he sat in his Mercedes at an apartment complex in central Fresno. Cruz said her young, talented barber with a 6-year-old son and a promising future was in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”
She added a photo of Jamali to the altar at Arte Americas.
Comments