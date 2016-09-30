Local

September 30, 2016 8:45 PM

Dead man found floating in Tulare County canal

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify a dead man found floating in the Friant-Kern Canal Thursday.

The body was found near Avenue 112 and Road 208, southwest of Porterville.

The sheriff’s office only described him as a Hispanic man, approximately 35 to 50 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit at 800-808-0488 or 559-733-6218.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Three arrests made in CHP vehicle vandalism case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos