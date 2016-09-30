Dead man found floating in Tulare County canal

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify a dead man found floating in the Friant-Kern Canal Thursday.
The body was found near Avenue 112 and Road 208, southwest of Porterville.
The sheriff’s office only described him as a Hispanic man, approximately 35 to 50 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches with short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit at 800-808-0488 or 559-733-6218.
