Fresno mayoral candidates will face off at ‘Walk & Roll’

Fresno’s mayoral candidates will be discussing their view points at “Walk & Roll” on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at Bitwise Industries Auditorium, 700 Van Ness Ave.
In addition to Fresno City Council Member, Lee Brand and Fresno County Supervisor Henry Perea answering questions, the forum will focus on pedestrian and cyclist issues. The forum, sponsored by the Fresno County Bicycle Coalition and the League of Women Voters of Fresno, will be moderated by Mark Keppler, Executive Director of the Maddy Institute at Fresno State.
Due to a high volume of pedestrian and bicycle fatalities, Fresno was pronounced a Focus City in 2015 by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration. Also, because of the large number of accidents Fresno has propelled this issue into the light.
For more information contact Anthony Molina, Vice President of the Fresno County Bicycle Coalition, at 559-313-2368.
Andrea Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments