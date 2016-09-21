Fresno child burn survivor to attend D.C. burn camp

A Fresno child burn survivor is heading to the International Burn Camp in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
Adriana Olvera will head to D.C. to attend a one-week camp designed to help young burn survivors come to terms with their life-changing injuries.
No one understands the harrowing effects of a fire more than professional firefighters who are first on the scene treating injuries that can last a lifetime, the International Association of Fire Fighters said. Children are often the ones rescued and left facing a lifetime of challenges.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
