September 21, 2016 9:55 PM

Fresno child burn survivor to attend D.C. burn camp

By Troy Pope

A Fresno child burn survivor is heading to the International Burn Camp in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Adriana Olvera will head to D.C. to attend a one-week camp designed to help young burn survivors come to terms with their life-changing injuries.

No one understands the harrowing effects of a fire more than professional firefighters who are first on the scene treating injuries that can last a lifetime, the International Association of Fire Fighters said. Children are often the ones rescued and left facing a lifetime of challenges.

