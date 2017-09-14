Fresno County offers free ‘high-value’ dental care to children on Medi-Cal

If you or your child are age 20 or younger, live in Fresno County and are on Medi-Cal, free dental care could be in your future.
Free Denti-Cal Youth Services is a program that focuses on high-value care and improved access for children who receive Medi-Cal assistance, all part of an effort to improve dental health that includes preventative work.
The program was developed through a collaboration between the county Department of Public Health, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and Reading and Beyond. It is funded through the Dental Transformation Initiative.
Public Health encourages those on Medi-Cal to schedule an initial or follow-up appointment at 844-421-3484. Services are available in English, Spanish and Hmong.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
