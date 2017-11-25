The Board Room for Nov. 27

Announcements
▪ The Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis has donated $1,500 to Aspiranet of Fresno.
▪ Community Food Bank received a $5,000 Partners in Giving donation from Nationwide Private Client in honor of DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers LLC. The funds will help feed thousands of hungry community members across the central San Joaquin Valley.
▪ Moravia Wines loaded up a trailer with more than 5,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to transport and donate to the Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch in Napa. The winery has been collecting donations for animals who were displaced by the Napa fires, including pet food, cat litter, blankets and pet beds.
▪ Dutch Bros. in Fresno celebrated Veteran’s Day by donating $1 from every drink sold for a total of $10,080 that will be donated to Central Valley Honor Flight, a local organization that sends World War II and Korean War veterans to see memorials in Washington, D.C.
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $2,500 to Break the Chains.
Awards
▪ Callie Freeman, a freshman plant science major at Dordt College from Fresno, received the American FFA Degree, an award that is given to fewer than 1 percent of FFA members.
▪ The National Court Reporters Association announced Sandy Edmonson has earned the nationally recognized Registered Diplomate Reporter certification, the highest credential available to stenographic court reporters. Reporters with the credential are recognized as highly experienced members of the profession’s elite.
Milestones
▪ Vitro Architectural Glass announced that its Fresno float glass manufacturing plant is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The milestone comes as the facility implements new technology to enhance the environmental performance of the glass-manufacturing process.
New Faces
▪ United Valley Insurance Services announced Maggie De La Torre has joined the office as a marketing team assistant. She holds a property and casualty insurance license and will provide support to the marketing team.
▪ Harry Overly has been named Sun-Maid Raisin’s new chief executive officer and president. He most recently served as CEO for Deoleo North America.
Promotions
▪ Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar announced the promotion of Mike Short to the position of police agent. He has worked for the police department for 13 years and has served as a member of SWAT, as a mobile field force instructor and is the 2007 and 2008 recipient of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award for DUI enforcement.
▪ KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, announced James Powell has been named national partner-in-charge, campus recruiting and university relations and will continue to serve in his role as office managing partner at the Nashville office. He earned a bachelor of science in business administration from California State University, Fresno.
