The Board Room for Sept. 25

Announcements
▪ Members of North Fresno Rotary sent $2,730 to the North McAllen, Texas Rotary Club and $650 to the Shelter Box Foundation. The money is being collected by North McAllen Rotary in Texas as the central depository of Rotary Club funds and will be used to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Shelter Boxes are temporary housing units suitable for those in need.
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $1,000 to Sisterhood of Survivors.
▪ The San Joaquin Chapter of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers installed the following new officers for the 2017-2018 year: Joelon Chinn, president (Lawrence Engineering Group); Sophia Nyberg, president-elect (Teter AE); Christian DeFehr, treasurer (3C Engineering); Tyson Freeman, secretary (Lee’s Air); Sean Skiles, board of governors (R.F. MacDonald); Paul Bedard, board of governors (Bedard Controls); and Mike Cantelmi, board of governors (Lawrence Engineering Group).
Awards
▪ Fresno Pacific University has been ranked No. 41 on U.S. News & World Report’s Regional Universities West category for 2018.
▪ San Joaquin College of Law awarded a $5,000 Hmong Language Scholarship to Pazong Vang. Following her graduation from Fresno State, she earned her judicial administration certificate from California State University, Sacramento and worked for the Fresno Superior Court and later the San Diego Superior Court.
▪ Irma Olguin Jr., CEO and co-founder of Bitwise Industries, has been named this year’s winner of the Women’s Equality Day Award from the League of Women Voters of Fresno. She was selected for her innovative entrepreneurship and leadership in technology.
▪ Sam A. Salhab has been nominated and accepted as a 2017 American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys 10 Best in California for client satisfaction.
▪ UFW Regional Director Antonio Cortes presented four $1,000 ¡Si Se Puede! scholarships to the following four children of UFW members: Abraham Garcia Farfan, Octavio Garcia Farfan, Israel Rocha De La Rosa and Alfredo Arana.
▪ Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare and commercial health plans in Northern California, which serve over 4 million members, received the highest ratings from the National Committee for Quality Assurance, a national group that rates health plans for consumer experience, prevention and treatment.
New Faces
▪ London Properties Ltd. added the following salespeople to the Fresno office: Stephanie Collins, Susan Tonai, Alcira Viana, Cindy Danhakl, Cynthia Herrera and Sergey Boklach.
New Locations
▪ Willis Kempo Kung-Fu School has moved to a new location at 7188 N. Helm Ave., Suite 104. The martial arts gym has been in business for over 21 years and will celebrate with a grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
▪ Bank of the Sierra has opened a new full-service branch at 1401 Dolliver St. in Pismo Beach.
Submissions
