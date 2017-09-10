The Board Room for Sept. 11

Announcements
▪ Fresno Acura donated 200 backpacks filled with school supplies for the third year in a row to all students in the fourth-sixth grades and all special education students at Pinedale Elementary School on Sept. 5.
▪ Kaiser Permanente donated $1 million to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The contribution from the nation’s largest integrated health system will aid in immediate relief and recovery efforts, as well as help address mental health and wellness needs of those impacted by the devastating rains and flooding.
▪ Olympic Insurance Agency of Burbank has joined United Valley Insurance Services effective Sept. 1. Olympic has been representing business and personal lines customers since 1947.
▪ Clovis city manager Luke Serpa has announced the appointment of Scott Redelfs as the new public utilities director effective Sept. 6. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
▪ Five new members have been elected to the board of governors of the California State University, Fresno Foundation: Larry Johanson, Jay Mahil, Mark Ruof, Lorraine Salazar and William T. Shaughnessy. Established in 1931, the Fresno State Foundation’s mission is to advance the university’s strategic objectives by encouraging philanthropy, inspiring leadership and promoting fiscal accountability.
▪ Western Dental, one of the nation’s largest dental providers, announced it has purchased Kids Dental Kare, a leading provider of pediatric dental services in California. There is one Kids Dental Kare location in Fresno and four Western Dental locations.
Awards
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced nurses Brandalyn Chang and Cristina Pechardo as winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Siara Banda and Phillip Fletcher as winners of the Going the Extra Mile award. The award honors colleagues who provide outstanding customer service, deliver exceptional patient care and demonstrate the Saint Agnes mission and core values.
▪ Washington Monthly rated Fresno Pacific University No. 32 on its “Best Bang for Your Buck-West” ranking. The list measures “the extent to which they charge students who aren’t rich a reasonable price for a quality education that will advance them in their careers,” according to the magazine’s website. Top-ranked schools succeed at enrolling low-income students and helping them graduate and find good jobs.
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno announced nurses Marguerite “Maggie” Mihranian and Surjit Kaur as winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of a nationwide program that nationwide program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care provided by bedside nurses.
▪ Ten students have won $1,000 Women’s Equality Day scholarships donated by League of Women Voters of Fresno member Better Peterson. From Fresno City College: Randi Anderson, Paul Areyan, Andrew Bedford, David Bethea, Valeria Mesa and Emma Healy Open. From Fresno State: Pamela Rodriguez, Elnora Sabroso, Isabel Salazar and Harmala Singh.
New Faces
▪ Guarantee Real Estate announced the following agents have recently joined the sales staff: Jolleen Ruiz and Shannon Stamps, Willow/Nees office; Will Rose, West/Herndon office; Kularb Griffiths and Mannie Camarena, Flex office; Danielle Chabrier, Woodward Park office; Kevin MacNeill and Randolph Hammer, Palm/Nees office.
▪ Dr. Brian Elledge is now offering psychiatric care at Adventist Health Medical Office – Selma, 2141 High St., Suite A. He will care for adults with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Dr. Elledge has a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Brigham Young University and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from A.T. Still University.
▪ Dr. Daphine Kaniaru is now caring for children and adults at Adventist Medical Office – Caruthers, 2357 W. Tahoe Ave. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Rutgers University in Newark, N.J., and a medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine.
▪ Dr. Alexis Mayhew, an OB-GYN, is now caring for patients at Adventist Health Medical Office – Reedley Women’s Health, 550 W. Cypress Ave. She has an Associate of Science in Arts and Sciences from Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University and a medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine.
▪ Ford Financial Group announced that Rory Cantando and Rob Farmer have joined the independent financial consulting firm as wealth advisers.
Promotions
▪ Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s senior vice president and chief financial officer for the past 25 years, was named the district’s fourth CEO beginning Sept. 1. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of the Pacific in Stockton and is a certified public accountant.
▪ James M. Ford, president and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank, announced the promotion of Sonia Parso to vice president, branch manager for the Prather office, 29430 Auberry Road. She joined the bank in 2005, most recently serving as the assistant branch manager for the Prather office.
