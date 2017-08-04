Business loves government-funded hand-holding

A lone protester holds up a sign as the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Jobs and Economy meets about the incentive deal for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. The company plans to construct the first liquid crystal display panel factory outside of Asia in southeast Wisconsin. The deal requires the state to approve $3 billion in tax breaks tied to Foxconn hiring and spending as promised. Mark Hoffman Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel