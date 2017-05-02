Fresno Bee announces newsroom changes

The Fresno Bee is eliminating eight full-time positions in its newsroom, and two editors are being transferred to the McClatchy regional news desk.
Publisher Tom Cullinan said the newspaper business model has changed, with fewer people reading print and more consuming their news online.
“We must remake our newsroom to drive digital readership while at the same time reckoning with budget and expense realities that necessitate a smaller, more focused, nimbler newsroom,” Publisher Tom Cullinan said.
“These cuts affect valued colleagues in a most painful way but are in no means a reflection of their enormous skills and talents,” Cullinan said.
He praised The Bee’s commitment to watchdog and public service journalism. Cullinan pointed out that The Bee is up for 15 first- or second-place awards in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association contest to be announced May 20, and its highly acclaimed “Living in Misery” investigation of Fresno’s substandard rental housing recently received second place in project reporting in the annual Best of the West journalism contest honoring work from newspapers in 14 states.
Cullinan said The Bee and its sister publications in McClatchy seek to create the best environment possible for their journalists to thrive in both print and digital presentations.
“We must continually look at how we go to market with our award-winning news and advertising content,” Cullinan said.
