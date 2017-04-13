Business

April 13, 2017 8:00 PM

The best olive oils in our Valley? Here’s some award winners

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

Several local olive oil producers won awards at The Big Fresno Fair’s third-annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition.

The winners were announced Thursday, with dozens of olive oils awarded various honors. The competition was open to all olive oil producers in the state of California with products made from their most recent harvest.

Winners from the Fresno area:

For extra-virgin olive oil, winners of gold medals in the Spanish singles category included The Mill olive oil from The Mill at Kings River in Sanger and Clovis-based Enzo Olive Oil Company’s delicate ranch 20.

Silver medal extra-virgin olive oil winners included Enzo’s Tyler Florence Test Kitchen EVOO and five other Enzo olive oils, including its delicate ranch, medium ranch and bold ranch.

Madera’s Rosenthal Olive Ranch Arbosana and its Koroneiki also also won silver medals.

In the flavored olive oil category, Enzo took home two gold medals and one silver medal for its clementine crush, Fresno chili crush and basil crush, respectively.

The full list of winners is available on The Big Fresno Fair’s website.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers 1:30

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers
The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry 1:41

The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry
Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno 0:55

Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos