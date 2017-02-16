World Ag Expo Day 3: Rain on its way – but farmers don’t mind!

If you are coming to the final day of the World Ag Expo in Tulare on Thursday, be prepared for soggy conditions. The National Weather Service says rain is expected to arrive by about 10 a.m. and continue until about 4 p.m.
Organizers say the rain doesn’t bother most farmers and it isn’t going to stop any of Thursday’s activities including a tractor parade that begins at 10 a.m.
“Farmers are always happy to see rain and we get good attendance,” said Carla Khal, a longtime volunteer. “Besides, when you can’t get into your fields, you come here and hang out with your friends.”
The expo concludes Thursday at 4 p.m.
