Fresno seed company gets trademark for stevia brand

S&W Seed Co. in Fresno has received a trademark for the use of the brand name “Kandi Leaf” stevia.
The global agricultural company is using its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. It has two unique fresh and dry leaf market varieties known as SW 201 and SW 227 and two for commercial processing market – SW 107 and SW 129.
S&W has applied for patent protection with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the stevia varieties.
“It is our intention to build a portfolio of proprietary stevia varieties that we believe can add value at the front end of the supply chain to address the rapidly growing stevia market,” said Mark Grewal, chief executive officer, in a news release.
“We view our branding capabilities of our unique stevia varieties as a key component to our commercialization strategy moving forward.”
