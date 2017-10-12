Millicent and Whitaker posing for a picture
Millicent and Whitaker posing for a picture CHARLIE, AMY, JAMISON AND MAXWELL MCMURRAY Special to The Bee
Millicent and Whitaker posing for a picture CHARLIE, AMY, JAMISON AND MAXWELL MCMURRAY Special to The Bee

Home & Garden

Millicent and Whitaker, Molly and Polar in Pet Pix!

The Fresno Bee

October 12, 2017 1:32 AM

Central San Joaquin Valley pet owners share favorite photos of their favorite pets. Send your photos to pets@fresnobee.com to be included in the print and online Fresno Bee.

Previous Pet Pix:

Oct. 5

Sept. 28

Sept. 21

Sept. 14

Sept. 7

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

    Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!"

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue
These aren't your ordinary dinner tables 1:58

These aren't your ordinary dinner tables
2017 Spring Garden Tour garden features a creek, chickens and a vegetable garden 2:14

2017 Spring Garden Tour garden features a creek, chickens and a vegetable garden

View More Video