Is eating nine burger patties in 39 seconds an accomplishment – or just gross?

Imagine a towering cheeseburger with nine beef patties and nine slices of American cheese.
Now imagine devouring it in 39 seconds.
Does that sound cool, like a marvel of the human digestive system worthy of a $3,330 prize? Or does that just sound disgusting and heartburn inducing?
We ask because eating that sandwich, dubbed a “triple triple burger,” as fast as possible is a challenge hosted by Wayback Burgers restaurants around the country. On Monday, which is National Cheeseburger Day, the person who eats it the fastest – yes, just one winner nationwide – wins a $3,330 prize.
If you need any help deciding whether to take on a challenge like this, here’s a video of three-time reigning champion Molly Schuyler choking down that burger in 38.95 seconds.
If you want to participate, take some pointers from her technique, which includes soaking the bun in a drink, smashing the burger into handfuls and gulping it down like a pelican with a fish.
The one Wayback Burgers location in our area, in Firebaugh, will host the challenge from 10:30 a.m. Monday until the restaurant closes. Competitors, who must be at least 16, get free T-shirts. Details: waybackburgers.com/triple-triple-challenge.
