Beer-centric restaurant opens and you have to check out the lights above the bar

A taphouse is opening serving up beer, wine, pizza and some eclectic design.
Just off Highway 99 at the Avenue 16 exit in Madera, The Tap House opened quietly Friday, Sept. 8. It will have its grand opening at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.
The restaurant has 15 taps serving craft beer, including Madera-based Riley’s Brewing, Drakes Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada, Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and BarrelHouse Brewing Co. (which also has a new taphouse in Visalia). It has bottled beer, too.
The Tap House also has something you probably won’t find anywhere else in town: A light fixture curving over the bar using about 500 wine bottles.
The light and the interior of the restaurant were designed and built by the co-owner of Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, Craig Johnson. A general contractor who owns Craig Johnson Construction, he designs and builds out restaurant interiors. You may have seen his artistic interiors at the Fresno Kuppa Joy coffee shop and Ampersand Ice Cream.
The Tap House “used to be a Subway and it had that really neat swoosh on the ceiling,” he said.
“It’s already here, how can we play upon that?” he asked himself.
Johnson got the idea for the light fixture on Pinterest. It took weeks to install, hanging each bottle below a strip of LED lights.
But back to the food and drink. Wine is also on the menu at The Tap House, including local wines from Madera’s San Joaquin Winery. So is wood-fired pizza.
The Tap House says it is family friendly and has an outdoor patio. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until midnight on Friday and Saturday night and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
Details: 2175 N. Schnoor St., #101, Madera, 559-377-5000.
